The Patriot conference champion will be crowned on Sunday when the No. 1 seed Boston University Terriers (24-7) and the No. 2 Holy Cross Crusaders (23-8) meet at 12:00 PM.

Boston University Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Boston University vs. Holy Cross Scoring Comparison

  • The Crusaders' 61.6 points per game are just 4.2 more points than the 57.4 the Terriers give up.
  • When it scores more than 57.4 points, Holy Cross is 17-4.
  • Boston University's record is 17-2 when it gives up fewer than 61.6 points.
  • The Terriers record 69.2 points per game, 14.7 more points than the 54.5 the Crusaders allow.
  • When Boston University scores more than 54.5 points, it is 22-4.
  • Holy Cross is 21-5 when allowing fewer than 69.2 points.

Boston University Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/1/2023 @ Holy Cross L 57-53 Hart Recreation Center
3/6/2023 Loyola (MD) W 66-52 Case Gym
3/9/2023 Army W 84-68 Case Gym
3/12/2023 Holy Cross - Case Gym

Holy Cross Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/1/2023 Boston University W 57-53 Hart Recreation Center
3/6/2023 American W 73-44 Hart Recreation Center
3/9/2023 Lehigh W 71-54 Hart Recreation Center
3/12/2023 @ Boston University - Case Gym

