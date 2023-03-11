How to Watch the Texas vs. Oklahoma State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the Big 12 Tournament
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 6:15 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The No. 1 seed Texas Longhorns (24-8) will hit the court in the Big 12 Tournament against the No. 4 seed Oklahoma State Cowgirls (21-10). The teams will face off Saturday at 1:00 PM live on ESPN+.
Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri
Texas vs. Oklahoma State Scoring Comparison
- The Cowgirls put up an average of 76.4 points per game, 19.0 more points than the 57.4 the Longhorns allow to opponents.
- Oklahoma State has put together a 20-8 record in games it scores more than 57.4 points.
- Texas' record is 23-6 when it allows fewer than 76.4 points.
- The Longhorns put up 74.3 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 68.5 the Cowgirls allow.
- When Texas totals more than 68.5 points, it is 17-2.
- When Oklahoma State gives up fewer than 74.3 points, it is 17-5.
- The Longhorns are making 44.5% of their shots from the field, just 1.4% higher than the Cowgirls concede to opponents (43.1%).
- The Cowgirls make 43.5% of their shots from the field, just 5.7% more than the Longhorns' defensive field-goal percentage.
Texas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/27/2023
|Baylor
|L 63-54
|Moody Center
|3/4/2023
|@ Kansas State
|W 80-52
|Bramlage Coliseum
|3/10/2023
|Kansas State
|W 60-42
|Municipal Auditorium
|3/11/2023
|Oklahoma State
|-
|Municipal Auditorium
