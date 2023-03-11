Saturday's game between the Texas Longhorns (24-8) and Oklahoma State Cowgirls (21-10) matching up at Municipal Auditorium has a projected final score of 74-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Texas, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM ET on March 11.

The Longhorns head into this contest on the heels of a 60-42 win over Kansas State on Friday.

Texas vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri

Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Texas vs. Oklahoma State Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 74, Oklahoma State 65

Texas Schedule Analysis

The Longhorns' signature win of the season came in a 78-58 victory against the No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners on January 25.

The Longhorns have eight wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 14th-most in the nation.

Texas has seven wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 13th-most in the nation.

Texas 2022-23 Best Wins

78-58 at home over Oklahoma (No. 14/AP Poll) on January 25

68-53 at home over Iowa State (No. 14) on January 15

67-45 on the road over Oklahoma (No. 14/AP Poll) on February 25

74-50 at home over Princeton (No. 33) on November 27

62-48 over USC (No. 35) on December 18

Texas Performance Insights