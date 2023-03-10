TCU vs. Oklahoma Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Big 12 Tournament
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Friday's contest between the Oklahoma Sooners (24-5) and TCU Horned Frogs (8-22) squaring off at Municipal Auditorium has a projected final score of 82-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Oklahoma, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET on March 10.
The Horned Frogs' last contest on Thursday ended in a 57-52 win against Kansas.
TCU vs. Oklahoma Game Info
- When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
TCU vs. Oklahoma Score Prediction
- Prediction: Oklahoma 82, TCU 62
TCU Schedule Analysis
- Against the Kansas Jayhawks, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Horned Frogs notched their signature win of the season on March 9, a 57-52 victory.
- The Horned Frogs have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation (12).
- TCU has seven losses to Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the eighth-most in Division 1.
TCU 2022-23 Best Wins
- 57-52 over Kansas (No. 40) on March 9
- 75-62 at home over Kansas State (No. 69) on February 18
- 74-67 at home over UTSA (No. 153) on November 16
- 70-58 at home over George Washington (No. 169) on December 5
- 69-62 at home over Lipscomb (No. 192) on November 7
TCU Performance Insights
- The Horned Frogs are being outscored by 8.5 points per game, with a -254 scoring differential overall. They put up 59.5 points per game (287th in college basketball), and allow 68 per outing (272nd in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, TCU has averaged 58.1 points per game in Big 12 play, and 59.5 overall.
- At home, the Horned Frogs average 62.7 points per game. Away, they score 54.5.
- At home TCU is giving up 64.7 points per game, 10 fewer points than it is on the road (74.7).
- The Horned Frogs have fared better offensively over their last 10 games, compiling 60.3 points per contest, 0.8 more than their season average of 59.5.
