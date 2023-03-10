Devin Vassell plus his San Antonio Spurs teammates take on the Denver Nuggets at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

Vassell, in his last game (March 5 loss against the Rockets) posted 13 points and five assists.

Below we will dive into Vassell's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Devin Vassell Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 19.2 17.0 Rebounds 3.5 3.8 3.2 Assists 2.5 3.6 3.8 PRA 23.5 26.6 24 PR 20.5 23 20.2 3PM 2.5 2.8 2.4



Devin Vassell Insights vs. the Nuggets

Vassell is responsible for attempting 8.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 15.9 per game.

He's attempted 7.0 threes per game, or 10.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Vassell's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per game, while his Spurs rank 14th in possessions per game with 104.7.

Conceding 112.7 points per contest, the Nuggets are the 11th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

On the boards, the Nuggets are ranked No. 1 in the NBA, allowing 40.3 rebounds per game.

Conceding 25.8 assists per game, the Nuggets are the 18th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Nuggets concede 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, second-ranked in the NBA.

Devin Vassell vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/7/2022 34 17 3 4 3 0 2 11/5/2022 25 20 4 4 4 1 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.