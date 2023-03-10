Baylor vs. Iowa State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Big 12 Tournament
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's game at Municipal Auditorium has the Iowa State Cyclones (19-9) matching up with the Baylor Bears (19-11) at 8:30 PM (on March 10). Our computer prediction projects a 71-67 victory for Iowa State, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
The Bears' last outing on Saturday ended in a 63-52 loss to West Virginia.
Baylor vs. Iowa State Game Info
- When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
Baylor vs. Iowa State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Iowa State 71, Baylor 67
Baylor Schedule Analysis
- The Bears' signature win this season came in a 75-70 victory against the No. 10 Villanova Wildcats on November 26.
- Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Bears are 5-9 (.357%) -- tied for the 25th-most victories, but also tied for the 35th-most losses.
Baylor 2022-23 Best Wins
- 75-70 over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on November 26
- 63-54 on the road over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on February 27
- 76-70 on the road over Iowa State (No. 15) on February 4
- 81-70 on the road over Oklahoma (No. 14/AP Poll) on January 3
- 77-73 at home over Kansas (No. 40) on February 1
Baylor Performance Insights
- The Bears have a +298 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.9 points per game. They're putting up 72.3 points per game, 55th in college basketball, and are allowing 62.4 per outing to rank 123rd in college basketball.
- In 2022-23, Baylor has scored 69.6 points per game in Big 12 action, and 72.3 overall.
- In 2022-23 the Bears are scoring 3.1 more points per game at home (73.1) than away (70).
- At home Baylor is giving up 57.3 points per game, 10.5 fewer points than it is on the road (67.8).
- While the Bears are putting up 72.3 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their last 10 games, amassing 69.9 points per contest.
