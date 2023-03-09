Thursday's contest between the UTEP Miners (19-10) and the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (19-11) at Ford Center at The Star is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 66-64, with UTEP taking home the win. Tipoff is at 12:30 PM ET on March 9.

In their most recent game on Saturday, the Miners suffered a 72-68 loss to Middle Tennessee.

UTEP vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET Where: Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas

UTEP vs. Louisiana Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: UTEP 66, Louisiana Tech 65

UTEP Schedule Analysis

On February 2, the Miners registered their best win of the season, a 65-62 victory over the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders, who rank No. 25 in the AP's Top 25.

The Miners have seven wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 41st-most in Division 1.

UTEP 2022-23 Best Wins

65-62 at home over Middle Tennessee (No. 25/AP Poll) on February 2

72-66 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 118) on January 7

62-54 on the road over Louisiana Tech (No. 118) on December 18

72-68 at home over Texas State (No. 147) on November 19

79-52 at home over UTSA (No. 163) on February 11

UTEP Performance Insights