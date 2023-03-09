How to Watch the TCU vs. Kansas Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the Big 12 Tournament
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The No. 7 seed Kansas Jayhawks (19-10) face off against the No. 10 seed TCU Horned Frogs (7-22) in the Big 12 Tournament Thursday at Municipal Auditorium, starting at 8:30 PM. Both teams will try to get one step closer to securing an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament bracket.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
TCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri
- Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
TCU vs. Kansas Scoring Comparison
- The Horned Frogs' 59.6 points per game are just 4.4 fewer points than the 64 the Jayhawks allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 64 points, TCU is 5-6.
- Kansas has an 11-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 59.6 points.
- The 73.4 points per game the Jayhawks put up are only 4.9 more points than the Horned Frogs give up (68.5).
- Kansas has an 18-4 record when scoring more than 68.5 points.
- When TCU allows fewer than 73.4 points, it is 7-11.
- This year the Jayhawks are shooting 43.3% from the field, 5.9% lower than the Horned Frogs give up.
- The Horned Frogs make 32.6% of their shots from the field, 5.6% lower than the Jayhawks' defensive field-goal percentage.
TCU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/25/2023
|@ Iowa State
|L 84-56
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|3/1/2023
|@ Texas Tech
|L 66-49
|United Supermarkets Arena
|3/4/2023
|Kansas
|L 84-61
|Schollmaier Arena
|3/9/2023
|Kansas
|-
|Municipal Auditorium
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.