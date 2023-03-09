The No. 7 seed Kansas Jayhawks (19-10) face off against the No. 10 seed TCU Horned Frogs (7-22) in the Big 12 Tournament Thursday at Municipal Auditorium, starting at 8:30 PM. Both teams will try to get one step closer to securing an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

TCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

TCU vs. Kansas Scoring Comparison

  • The Horned Frogs' 59.6 points per game are just 4.4 fewer points than the 64 the Jayhawks allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 64 points, TCU is 5-6.
  • Kansas has an 11-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 59.6 points.
  • The 73.4 points per game the Jayhawks put up are only 4.9 more points than the Horned Frogs give up (68.5).
  • Kansas has an 18-4 record when scoring more than 68.5 points.
  • When TCU allows fewer than 73.4 points, it is 7-11.
  • This year the Jayhawks are shooting 43.3% from the field, 5.9% lower than the Horned Frogs give up.
  • The Horned Frogs make 32.6% of their shots from the field, 5.6% lower than the Jayhawks' defensive field-goal percentage.

TCU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/25/2023 @ Iowa State L 84-56 James H. Hilton Coliseum
3/1/2023 @ Texas Tech L 66-49 United Supermarkets Arena
3/4/2023 Kansas L 84-61 Schollmaier Arena
3/9/2023 Kansas - Municipal Auditorium

