Thursday's game features the SE Louisiana Lions (20-9) and the Lamar Cardinals (20-11) clashing at The Legacy Center in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 62-59 victory for SE Louisiana according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on March 9.

The Lions are coming off of a 60-58 win over Texas A&M-Commerce in their most recent outing on Wednesday.

SE Louisiana vs. Lamar Game Info

When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana

SE Louisiana vs. Lamar Score Prediction

Prediction: SE Louisiana 62, Lamar 59

SE Louisiana Schedule Analysis

The Lions defeated the No. 167-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Texas A&M-CC Islanders, 59-51, on February 4, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.

SE Louisiana has tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (17).

SE Louisiana 2022-23 Best Wins

59-51 at home over Texas A&M-CC (No. 167) on February 4

53-46 on the road over Texas A&M-CC (No. 167) on January 12

46-42 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 257) on January 21

60-58 over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 257) on March 8

66-55 on the road over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 257) on February 18

Lamar Schedule Analysis

The Cardinals' signature win this season came in a 66-54 victory against the SE Louisiana Lions on February 23.

Lamar has tied for the 47th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (13).

Lamar 2022-23 Best Wins

66-54 at home over SE Louisiana (No. 141) on February 23

57-47 on the road over SE Louisiana (No. 141) on January 7

65-53 over Texas A&M-CC (No. 167) on March 8

73-68 on the road over Texas A&M-CC (No. 167) on February 11

65-50 at home over Louisiana (No. 195) on December 17

SE Louisiana Performance Insights

The Lions outscore opponents by 8.2 points per game (scoring 62.6 points per game to rank 233rd in college basketball while giving up 54.4 per contest to rank 13th in college basketball) and have a +237 scoring differential overall.

With 61.1 points per game in Southland tilts, SE Louisiana is scoring 1.5 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (62.6 PPG).

The Lions are scoring 68.6 points per game in home games. Away from home, they are averaging 58.3 points per contest.

In home games, SE Louisiana is surrendering 10.8 fewer points per game (48.1) than when playing on the road (58.9).

The Lions have been putting up 67.1 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little higher than the 62.6 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.

Lamar Performance Insights