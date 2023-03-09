Thursday's game between the Rice Owls (22-7) and UTSA Roadrunners (12-18) squaring off at Ford Center at The Star has a projected final score of 72-64 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Rice, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 3:00 PM ET on March 9.

In their last game on Saturday, the Owls earned a 96-84 win over Florida International.

Rice vs. UTSA Game Info

When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Rice vs. UTSA Score Prediction

Prediction: Rice 72, UTSA 64

Rice Schedule Analysis

The Owls took down the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (No. 55-ranked in our computer rankings) in an 89-77 win on November 10 -- their best win of the season.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Rice is 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 17th-most wins.

Rice 2022-23 Best Wins

89-77 at home over SFA (No. 55) on November 10

91-88 at home over Houston (No. 66) on December 10

62-53 at home over UTEP (No. 112) on December 31

73-62 on the road over UTEP (No. 112) on January 14

60-57 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 118) on February 2

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Rice Performance Insights