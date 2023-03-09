How to Watch the Houston vs. East Carolina Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the AAC Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The No. 3 seed East Carolina Lady Pirates (22-9) and the No. 4 Houston Cougars (15-15) will play to determine the AAC conference champion on Thursday at 9:00 PM.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Houston Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Houston vs. East Carolina Scoring Comparison
- The Cougars score an average of 65.5 points per game, 9.1 more points than the 56.4 the Lady Pirates allow to opponents.
- Houston has put together a 12-11 record in games it scores more than 56.4 points.
- East Carolina's record is 19-5 when it allows fewer than 65.5 points.
- The Lady Pirates average only four more points per game (63.9) than the Cougars give up (59.9).
- East Carolina has a 19-1 record when putting up more than 59.9 points.
- When Houston allows fewer than 63.9 points, it is 11-4.
- The Lady Pirates shoot 31% from the field, 14.9% lower than the Cougars concede defensively.
- The Cougars shoot 39.8% from the field, 7.6% lower than the Lady Pirates concede.
Houston Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/1/2023
|Wichita State
|W 62-55
|Fertitta Center
|3/7/2023
|SMU
|W 52-33
|Dickies Arena
|3/8/2023
|Wichita State
|W 72-64
|Dickies Arena
|3/9/2023
|East Carolina
|-
|Dickies Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.