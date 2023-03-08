Sam Houston vs. SFA Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - WAC Tournament
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 8:40 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Wednesday's game between the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (25-5) and Sam Houston Bearkats (13-17) squaring off at Orleans Arena has a projected final score of 76-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored SFA, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET on March 8.
The Bearkats enter this matchup on the heels of an 82-81 win against Abilene Christian on Monday.
Sam Houston vs. SFA Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Orleans Arena in Paradise, Nevada
Sam Houston vs. SFA Score Prediction
- Prediction: SFA 76, Sam Houston 60
Sam Houston Schedule Analysis
- The Bearkats' best win this season came in a 66-62 victory against the Cal Baptist Lancers on February 4.
- Sam Houston has tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (six).
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Ladyjacks are 9-2 (.818%) -- tied for the 11th-most victories.
Sam Houston 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-62 on the road over Cal Baptist (No. 131) on February 4
- 69-66 on the road over Abilene Christian (No. 167) on January 5
- 82-81 over Abilene Christian (No. 167) on March 6
- 60-54 on the road over TCU (No. 184) on November 23
- 70-65 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 235) on January 28
Sam Houston Performance Insights
- The Bearkats put up 68.2 points per game (124th in college basketball) while giving up 68.4 per contest (277th in college basketball). They have a -6 scoring differential.
- Sam Houston scores fewer points in conference play (67.7 per game) than overall (68.2).
- At home, the Bearkats average 71.8 points per game. Away, they average 64.3.
- In 2022-23 Sam Houston is giving up 5.2 fewer points per game at home (65.1) than on the road (70.3).
- While the Bearkats are scoring 68.2 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark in their past 10 games, tallying 69.3 a contest.
