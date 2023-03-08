Wednesday's game between the North Texas Lady Eagles (11-19) and the UAB Blazers (13-16) at Ford Center at The Star should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 68-67, with North Texas securing the victory. Game time is at 2:30 PM ET on March 8.

The Lady Eagles head into this matchup on the heels of a 76-67 loss to Western Kentucky on Saturday.

North Texas vs. UAB Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Where: Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas

North Texas vs. UAB Score Prediction

Prediction: North Texas 68, UAB 67

North Texas Schedule Analysis

The Lady Eagles defeated the Rice Owls (No. 83-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 69-66 win on February 4 -- their best win of the season.

North Texas has tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (seven).

North Texas 2022-23 Best Wins

69-66 at home over Rice (No. 83) on February 4

67-65 at home over UTEP (No. 112) on February 18

74-71 on the road over UTEP (No. 112) on January 28

66-57 at home over Montana State (No. 113) on November 27

84-76 at home over Western Kentucky (No. 122) on January 5

North Texas Performance Insights