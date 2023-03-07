Tuesday's contest between the Houston Cougars (13-15) and SMU Mustangs (16-11) matching up at Dickies Arena has a projected final score of 63-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Houston, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET on March 7.

The Cougars are coming off of a 62-55 win against Wichita State in their last game on Wednesday.

Houston vs. SMU Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Houston vs. SMU Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 63, SMU 62

Houston Schedule Analysis

Against the South Florida Bulls, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Cougars secured their best win of the season on February 12, a 71-69 road victory.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Houston is 1-7 (.125%) -- tied for the sixth-most losses.

The Cougars have seven wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 37th-most in Division 1.

Houston 2022-23 Best Wins

71-69 on the road over South Florida (No. 31) on February 12

60-44 at home over SMU (No. 80) on December 30

59-56 on the road over Tulane (No. 95) on January 5

82-36 at home over Tulane (No. 95) on January 29

62-55 at home over Wichita State (No. 132) on March 1

Houston Performance Insights