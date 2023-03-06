UT Arlington vs. Seattle U Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - WAC Tournament
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's game between the UT Arlington Mavericks (14-16) and Seattle U Redhawks (5-23) matching up at Michelob ULTRA Arena has a projected final score of 74-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored UT Arlington, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 11:30 PM ET on March 6.
The Mavericks fell in their last outing 99-93 against SFA on Thursday.
UT Arlington vs. Seattle U Game Info
- When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 11:30 PM ET
- Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
UT Arlington vs. Seattle U Score Prediction
- Prediction: UT Arlington 74, Seattle U 63
UT Arlington Schedule Analysis
- When the Mavericks took down the Houston Cougars, the No. 76 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 67-64 on December 1, it was their best victory of the season thus far.
UT Arlington 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-64 on the road over Houston (No. 76) on December 1
- 60-58 at home over Southern Utah (No. 125) on February 6
- 93-77 on the road over Grand Canyon (No. 146) on February 25
- 82-73 at home over Abilene Christian (No. 167) on February 18
- 60-56 on the road over Lamar (No. 181) on December 3
UT Arlington Performance Insights
- The Mavericks average 72.6 points per game (54th in college basketball) while allowing 74.2 per outing (349th in college basketball). They have a -50 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 1.6 points per game.
- With 74.9 points per game in WAC matchups, UT Arlington is posting 2.3 more points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (72.6 PPG).
- The Mavericks are averaging 78.5 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 66.9 points per contest.
- UT Arlington gives up 75.6 points per game in home games, compared to 71.4 in away games.
- The Mavericks' offense has been better over their last 10 games, putting up 75.7 points per contest compared to the 72.6 they've averaged this year.
