Monday's game between the UT Arlington Mavericks (14-16) and Seattle U Redhawks (5-23) matching up at Michelob ULTRA Arena has a projected final score of 74-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored UT Arlington, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 11:30 PM ET on March 6.

The Mavericks fell in their last outing 99-93 against SFA on Thursday.

UT Arlington vs. Seattle U Game Info

When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 11:30 PM ET

Monday, March 6, 2023 at 11:30 PM ET Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

UT Arlington vs. Seattle U Score Prediction

Prediction: UT Arlington 74, Seattle U 63

UT Arlington Schedule Analysis

When the Mavericks took down the Houston Cougars, the No. 76 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 67-64 on December 1, it was their best victory of the season thus far.

UT Arlington 2022-23 Best Wins

67-64 on the road over Houston (No. 76) on December 1

60-58 at home over Southern Utah (No. 125) on February 6

93-77 on the road over Grand Canyon (No. 146) on February 25

82-73 at home over Abilene Christian (No. 167) on February 18

60-56 on the road over Lamar (No. 181) on December 3

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

UT Arlington Performance Insights