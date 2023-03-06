The Dallas Stars (34-16-13, riding a three-game winning streak) host the Calgary Flames (27-23-13, losers of five straight). The game on Monday, March 6 begins at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+, SNF, and BSSW.

Over the past 10 games, the Stars have gone 4-3-3. They have totaled 30 goals, while allowing their opponents to score 27. They have gone on the power play 35 times during that span, and have capitalized with five goals (14.3% of opportunities).

Before watching this matchup, here's a look at which club we predict will emerge with the victory in Monday's action on the ice.

Stars vs. Flames Predictions for Monday

Our projection model for this game predicts a final score of Stars 4, Flames 2.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-145)

Stars (-145) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-1.8)

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars (34-16-13 overall) have a 5-13-18 record in contests that have required overtime.

In the 20 games Dallas has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 5-5-10 record (good for 20 points).

Looking at the nine times this season the Stars ended a game with only one goal, they have a 1-6-2 record, good for four points.

Dallas has taken 16 points from the 13 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (5-2-6 record).

The Stars are 28-6-5 in the 39 games when they have scored more than two goals (to register 61 points).

In the 18 games when Dallas has recorded a lone power-play goal, it picked up 24 points after finishing 9-3-6.

In the 33 games when it outshot its opponent, Dallas is 19-9-5 (43 points).

The Stars have been outshot by opponents in 26 games, going 11-7-8 to record 30 points.

Stars Rank Stars AVG Flames AVG Flames Rank 12th 3.30 Goals Scored 3.06 20th 3rd 2.59 Goals Allowed 3.06 14th 10th 32.5 Shots 35.5 2nd 12th 30.9 Shots Allowed 27.1 2nd 9th 22.9% Power Play % 19.5% 24th 4th 82.9% Penalty Kill % 81.0% 12th

Stars vs. Flames Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, March 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SNF, and BSSW

TV Channel: ESPN+, SNF, and BSSW

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

