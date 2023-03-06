Monday's contest that pits the Abilene Christian Wildcats (15-14) versus the Sam Houston Bearkats (12-17) at Michelob ULTRA Arena has a projected final score of 70-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Abilene Christian, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 3:00 PM on March 6.

The Bearkats' last contest was a 70-64 loss to New Mexico State on Thursday.

Sam Houston vs. Abilene Christian Game Info

  • When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Sam Houston vs. Abilene Christian Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Abilene Christian 70, Sam Houston 66

Sam Houston Schedule Analysis

  • Against the Cal Baptist Lancers on February 4, the Bearkats captured their signature win of the season, a 66-62 road victory.
  • Sam Houston has six losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 15th-most in the nation.
  • The Wildcats have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation based on the RPI (nine).

Sam Houston 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 69-66 on the road over Abilene Christian (No. 167) on January 5
  • 60-54 on the road over TCU (No. 184) on November 23
  • 70-65 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 228) on January 28
  • 81-66 on the road over Tarleton State (No. 293) on January 19
  • 59-58 at home over Tarleton State (No. 293) on February 18

Sam Houston Performance Insights

  • The Bearkats have a -7 scoring differential, putting up 67.7 points per game (132nd in college basketball) and conceding 67.9 (272nd in college basketball).
  • Sam Houston averages the same amount of points in WAC play as overall, 67.7 points per game.
  • At home the Bearkats are putting up 71.8 points per game, 7.5 more than they are averaging on the road (64.3).
  • At home, Sam Houston concedes 65.1 points per game. On the road, it concedes 70.3.
  • The Bearkats are posting 68.1 points per contest in their last 10 games, which is 0.4 more than their average for the season (67.7).

