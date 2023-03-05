Tre Jones is one of the players to watch on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, when the Houston Rockets (14-49) square off against the San Antonio Spurs (16-48) at Toyota Center.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Rockets

Game Day: Sunday, March 5

Sunday, March 5 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Location: Houston, Texas

Spurs' Last Game

On Saturday, the Rockets beat the Spurs 122-110, led by Tari Eason with 20 points. Devonte' Graham was the leading scorer for the losing squad with 28 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devonte' Graham 28 2 4 0 0 7 Charles Bassey 14 8 3 1 0 0 Jeremy Sochan 14 6 1 2 1 0

Spurs Players to Watch

Johnson is averaging team highs in points (21.8 per game) and assists (2.8). And he is producing 4.8 rebounds, making 45% of his shots from the field and 32% from 3-point range, with 2.1 triples per contest.

Jones paces the Spurs in assists (6.2 per game), and averages 12.5 points and 3.6 rebounds. He also puts up 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Zach Collins is the Spurs' top rebounder (6.1 per game), and he posts 10.3 points and 2.7 assists.

Jeremy Sochan gets the Spurs 10.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. He also posts 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Devin Vassell gives the Spurs 19.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Zach Collins 13.7 7.6 3.8 1.3 0.7 1.3 Devonte' Graham 14 2.4 3.9 0.6 0.4 3 Keldon Johnson 15.8 3.8 2.6 0.4 0.1 0.5 Keita Bates-Diop 10.9 4.5 3 0.9 0.6 0.6 Malaki Branham 13 4 2.2 0.7 0.3 1.4

