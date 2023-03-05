The San Antonio Spurs (16-48) have six players on the injury report, including Tre Jones, for their matchup against the Houston Rockets (14-49) at Toyota Center on Sunday, March 5 at 7:00 PM ET.

The Rockets beat the Spurs 122-110 on Saturday when they last met. In the Rockets' victory, Tari Eason put up 20 points (and added five rebounds and two assists), while Devonte' Graham scored 28 in the losing effort for the Spurs.

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Doug McDermott SF Out Thumb 9.8 2.1 1.4 Khem Birch C Out Knee 2.2 1.3 0.4 Zach Collins PF Out Ankle 10.3 6.1 2.7 Romeo Langford SG Out Adductor 7.3 2.8 1.3 Tre Jones PG Out Rest 12.5 3.6 6.2 Jeremy Sochan PF Out Knee 10.6 5.1 2.6

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Rockets Injuries: Jae'Sean Tate: Questionable (Ankle)

Spurs vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: BSSW and SportsNet SW

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Spurs Season Insights

The Spurs put up an average of 112.1 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 118.3 the Rockets give up.

San Antonio is 6-10 when it scores more than 118.3 points.

The Spurs are putting up 109.4 points per contest over their last 10 games, which is 2.7 fewer points than their average for the season (112.1).

San Antonio hits 1.9 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 10.5 (29th in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.4.

The Spurs average 107 points per 100 possessions on offense (29th in league), and concede 117.4 points per 100 possessions (30th in NBA).

Spurs vs. Rockets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Rockets -4.5 231

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.