The Kansas State Wildcats (16-14) square off against the Texas Longhorns (22-8) on Saturday at 5:00 PM ET in Big 12 play, aiting on ESPN+.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas

Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Texas vs. Kansas State Scoring Comparison

The Longhorns' 74.6 points per game are 6.3 more points than the 68.3 the Wildcats give up.

Texas has a 22-6 record when giving up fewer than 71.4 points.

When it scores more than 68.3 points, Texas is 16-2.

The Wildcats average 13.3 more points per game (71.4) than the Longhorns give up (58.1).

Kansas State has a 16-9 record when putting up more than 58.1 points.

Kansas State's record is 12-4 when it gives up fewer than 74.6 points.

The Wildcats are making 39.7% of their shots from the field, just 1.7% higher than the Longhorns allow to opponents (38.0%).

The Longhorns shoot 44.9% from the field, 2.9% higher than the Wildcats allow.

Texas Schedule