How to Watch the Texas vs. Kansas State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 4
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Kansas State Wildcats (16-14) square off against the Texas Longhorns (22-8) on Saturday at 5:00 PM ET in Big 12 play, aiting on ESPN+.
Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas
Texas vs. Kansas State Scoring Comparison
- The Longhorns' 74.6 points per game are 6.3 more points than the 68.3 the Wildcats give up.
- Texas has a 22-6 record when giving up fewer than 71.4 points.
- When it scores more than 68.3 points, Texas is 16-2.
- The Wildcats average 13.3 more points per game (71.4) than the Longhorns give up (58.1).
- Kansas State has a 16-9 record when putting up more than 58.1 points.
- Kansas State's record is 12-4 when it gives up fewer than 74.6 points.
- The Wildcats are making 39.7% of their shots from the field, just 1.7% higher than the Longhorns allow to opponents (38.0%).
- The Longhorns shoot 44.9% from the field, 2.9% higher than the Wildcats allow.
Texas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/19/2023
|West Virginia
|W 74-48
|Moody Center
|2/25/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|W 67-45
|Lloyd Noble Center
|2/27/2023
|Baylor
|L 63-54
|Moody Center
|3/4/2023
|@ Kansas State
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
