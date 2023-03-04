Texas Southern vs. Prairie View A&M Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 4
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest between the Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers (14-14) and Texas Southern Lady Tigers (2-26) matching up at William J. Nicks Building has a projected final score of 74-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Prairie View A&M, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 1:30 PM ET on March 4.
The Lady Tigers are coming off of a 72-66 loss to Alcorn State in their last outing on Monday.
Texas Southern vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: William J. Nicks Building in Prairie View, Texas
Texas Southern vs. Prairie View A&M Score Prediction
- Prediction: Prairie View A&M 74, Texas Southern 62
Texas Southern Schedule Analysis
- On February 18, the Lady Tigers captured their best win of the season, a 72-36 victory over the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devilettes, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 359) in our computer rankings.
- Texas Southern has tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (13).
Texas Southern Performance Insights
- The Lady Tigers are being outscored by 16.6 points per game, with a -466 scoring differential overall. They put up 60.5 points per game (268th in college basketball), and allow 77.1 per contest (354th in college basketball).
- In SWAC games, Texas Southern has averaged 1.9 more points (62.4) than overall (60.5) in 2022-23.
- The Lady Tigers average 60.8 points per game at home, and 60.2 on the road.
- At home Texas Southern is conceding 71.2 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than it is away (81.6).
- Over their last 10 games, the Lady Tigers are averaging 58.7 points per game, compared to their season average of 60.5.
