Saturday's game at Bramlage Coliseum has the Texas Longhorns (22-8) taking on the Kansas State Wildcats (16-14) at 5:00 PM ET (on March 4). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 73-63 victory for heavily favored Texas.

The Longhorns enter this game following a 63-54 loss to Baylor on Monday.

Texas vs. Kansas State Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas

Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Texas vs. Kansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 73, Kansas State 63

Texas Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Longhorns took down the No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners, 78-58, on January 25.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Longhorns are 7-6 (.538%) -- tied for the 15th-most victories.

Texas has five wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 27th-most in the country.

Texas 2022-23 Best Wins

68-53 at home over Iowa State (No. 23/AP Poll)) on January 15

67-45 on the road over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll)) on February 25

68-55 on the road over Baylor (No. 27) on January 22

74-50 at home over Princeton (No. 37) on November 27

62-48 over USC (No. 39) on December 18

Texas Performance Insights