Saturday's contest that pits the Baylor Bears (19-10) against the West Virginia Mountaineers (18-10) at Ferrell Center should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-60 in favor of Baylor, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on March 4.

In their most recent matchup on Monday, the Bears claimed a 63-54 victory against Texas.

Baylor vs. West Virginia Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas

Baylor vs. West Virginia Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 71, West Virginia 60

Baylor Schedule Analysis

The Bears' best win this season came in a 75-70 victory against the No. 11 Villanova Wildcats on November 26.

The Bears have five Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 24th-most in Division I. But they also have eight Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 39th-most.

Baylor has tied for the 50th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (three).

Baylor 2022-23 Best Wins

63-54 on the road over Texas (No. 12/AP Poll)) on February 27

76-70 on the road over Iowa State (No. 23/AP Poll)) on February 4

81-70 on the road over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll)) on January 3

75-62 on the road over Kansas (No. 40) on January 7

77-73 at home over Kansas (No. 40) on February 1

Baylor Performance Insights