UTEP vs. Western Kentucky Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 2
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 11:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's game at E. A. Diddle Arena has the Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (15-12) squaring off against the UTEP Miners (19-8) at 7:30 PM ET (on March 2). Our computer prediction projects a close 69-67 win for Western Kentucky, so it should be a tight matchup.
The Miners' most recent contest on Saturday ended in a 63-55 win against Florida Atlantic.
UTEP vs. Western Kentucky Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
UTEP vs. Western Kentucky Score Prediction
- Prediction: Western Kentucky 69, UTEP 67
UTEP Schedule Analysis
- Against the No. 25 Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders on February 2, the Miners picked up their best win of the season, a 65-62 home victory.
- When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Lady Toppers are 7-4 (.636%) -- tied for the 26th-most wins, but also tied for the 134th-most defeats.
UTEP 2022-23 Best Wins
- 62-54 on the road over Louisiana Tech (No. 127) on December 18
- 72-66 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 127) on January 7
- 72-68 at home over Texas State (No. 150) on November 19
- 74-67 on the road over UTSA (No. 180) on January 11
- 79-52 at home over UTSA (No. 180) on February 11
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
UTEP Performance Insights
- The Miners put up 69.5 points per game (101st in college basketball) while giving up 63.7 per outing (165th in college basketball). They have a +156 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 5.8 points per game.
- In 2022-23, UTEP has averaged 70.8 points per game in C-USA play, and 69.5 overall.
- The Miners are scoring more points at home (72.4 per game) than on the road (67.8).
- UTEP allows 64.6 points per game at home, and 63.5 away.
- The Miners have fared better offensively over their last 10 games, tallying 73.8 points per contest, 4.3 more than their season average of 69.5.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.