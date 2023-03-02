UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Cal Baptist Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 2
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 7:44 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Thursday's game features the Cal Baptist Lancers (16-12) and the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (12-16) squaring off at CBU Events Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 75-63 win for heavily favored Cal Baptist according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on March 2.
The Vaqueros head into this matchup after a 69-59 victory against Utah Valley on Tuesday.
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Cal Baptist Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: CBU Events Center in Riverside, California
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Cal Baptist Score Prediction
- Prediction: Cal Baptist 75, UT Rio Grande Valley 63
UT Rio Grande Valley Schedule Analysis
- The Vaqueros' best victory this season came against the Texas A&M-CC Islanders, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 160) in our computer rankings. The Vaqueros brought home the 68-65 win at home on November 29.
UT Rio Grande Valley 2022-23 Best Wins
- 75-71 at home over Abilene Christian (No. 165) on February 11
- 83-73 on the road over UT Arlington (No. 173) on January 4
- 69-65 at home over Utah Tech (No. 176) on February 2
- 72-60 at home over Boise State (No. 183) on December 19
- 65-61 at home over Sam Houston (No. 211) on February 25
UT Rio Grande Valley Performance Insights
- The Vaqueros are being outscored by 4.8 points per game, with a -137 scoring differential overall. They put up 62.3 points per game (240th in college basketball), and allow 67.1 per outing (253rd in college basketball).
- UT Rio Grande Valley scores more in conference play (64.4 points per game) than overall (62.3).
- In 2022-23 the Vaqueros are scoring 1.3 fewer points per game at home (61.6) than away (62.9).
- At home, UT Rio Grande Valley allows 63.4 points per game. On the road, it allows 70.9.
- While the Vaqueros are posting 62.3 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark over their past 10 games, producing 65.8 a contest.
