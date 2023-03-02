Thursday's game features the Cal Baptist Lancers (16-12) and the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (12-16) squaring off at CBU Events Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 75-63 win for heavily favored Cal Baptist according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on March 2.

The Vaqueros head into this matchup after a 69-59 victory against Utah Valley on Tuesday.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Cal Baptist Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: CBU Events Center in Riverside, California

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Cal Baptist Score Prediction

Prediction: Cal Baptist 75, UT Rio Grande Valley 63

UT Rio Grande Valley Schedule Analysis

The Vaqueros' best victory this season came against the Texas A&M-CC Islanders, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 160) in our computer rankings. The Vaqueros brought home the 68-65 win at home on November 29.

UT Rio Grande Valley 2022-23 Best Wins

75-71 at home over Abilene Christian (No. 165) on February 11

83-73 on the road over UT Arlington (No. 173) on January 4

69-65 at home over Utah Tech (No. 176) on February 2

72-60 at home over Boise State (No. 183) on December 19

65-61 at home over Sam Houston (No. 211) on February 25

UT Rio Grande Valley Performance Insights