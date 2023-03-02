The Mississippi State Bulldogs (20-9) look to extend a six-game home winning stretch when hosting the Texas A&M Aggies (8-19) on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET.

Texas A&M Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State Scoring Comparison

The Aggies' 56 points per game are only 2.4 fewer points than the 58.4 the Bulldogs allow.

When Texas A&M allows fewer than 71.5 points, it is 6-13.

When it scores more than 58.4 points, Texas A&M is 6-4.

The 71.5 points per game the Bulldogs score are 8.4 more points than the Aggies give up (63.1).

Mississippi State is 18-2 when scoring more than 63.1 points.

Mississippi State's record is 12-0 when it gives up fewer than 56 points.

The Bulldogs shoot 39.3% from the field, 4.1% lower than the Aggies concede defensively.

The Aggies shoot 32.5% from the field, 8.4% lower than the Bulldogs allow.

