Thursday's contest between the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (24-5) and UT Arlington Mavericks (14-15) going head to head at College Park Center has a projected final score of 75-65 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored SFA, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET on March 2.

The Ladyjacks won their most recent matchup 62-47 against New Mexico State on Tuesday.

SFA vs. UT Arlington Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

SFA vs. UT Arlington Score Prediction

Prediction: SFA 75, UT Arlington 65

SFA Schedule Analysis

The Ladyjacks notched their signature win of the season on November 26 by securing a 67-53 victory over the Boston College Eagles, the No. 100-ranked team in our computer rankings.

SFA has 13 wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 30th-most in Division 1.

SFA 2022-23 Best Wins

79-64 on the road over Cal Baptist (No. 130) on January 12

75-60 at home over Arizona State (No. 135) on December 11

79-66 at home over Grand Canyon (No. 137) on February 11

66-53 on the road over Abilene Christian (No. 165) on February 4

83-78 at home over Abilene Christian (No. 165) on December 31

SFA Performance Insights