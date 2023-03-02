Spurs vs. Pacers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 2
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The San Antonio Spurs (15-47) host the Indiana Pacers (28-35) after losing five straight home games. The Pacers are favored by 6 points in the matchup, which begins at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Spurs vs. Pacers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Thursday, March 2, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: KENS and BSIN
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Venue: AT&T Center
Spurs vs. Pacers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Pacers 119 - Spurs 114
Spread & Total Prediction for Spurs vs. Pacers
- Pick ATS: Spurs (+ 6)
- Pick OU:
Under (237.5)
- The Spurs (25-37-0 ATS) have covered the spread 54% of the time, 13.7% less often than the Pacers (34-28-1) this season.
- As a 6-point underdog or more in 2022-23, San Antonio is 15-27 against the spread compared to the 2-2 ATS record Indiana racks up as a 6-point favorite.
- When it comes to eclipsing the over/under in 2022-23, Indiana does it less often (47.6% of the time) than San Antonio (54.8%).
- The Pacers have a .667 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (8-4) this season, better than the .220 winning percentage for the Spurs as a moneyline underdog (13-46).
Spurs Performance Insights
- Offensively, San Antonio is the 25th-ranked team in the league (112.2 points per game). Defensively, it is the worst (122.4 points allowed per game).
- The Spurs are fifth-best in the NBA in assists (26.8 per game) in 2022-23.
- The Spurs are the second-worst team in the league in 3-pointers made (10.5 per game) and 25th in 3-point percentage (34%).
- In 2022-23, San Antonio has attempted 66.5% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 33.5% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 75.6% of San Antonio's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 24.4% have been 3-pointers.
