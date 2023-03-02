The Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (23-4) hope to build on a 12-game home winning run when hosting the North Texas Lady Eagles (11-17) on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

North Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

North Texas vs. Middle Tennessee Scoring Comparison

  • The Lady Eagles average 6.7 more points per game (62.8) than the Lady Raiders give up to opponents (56.1).
  • North Texas has a 10-9 record when giving up fewer than 73.5 points.
  • North Texas is 10-11 when it scores more than 56.1 points.
  • The 73.5 points per game the Lady Raiders score are 6.7 more points than the Lady Eagles allow (66.8).
  • Middle Tennessee has a 19-2 record when putting up more than 66.8 points.
  • Middle Tennessee's record is 19-1 when it allows fewer than 62.8 points.

North Texas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/18/2023 UTEP W 67-65 UNT Coliseum
2/20/2023 UTSA L 68-67 UNT Coliseum
2/23/2023 Charlotte W 66-59 UNT Coliseum
3/2/2023 @ Middle Tennessee - Murphy Athletic Center
3/4/2023 @ Western Kentucky - E. A. Diddle Arena

