The Texas Longhorns (20-7) currently have the seventh-best odds among all college basketball teams to win the championship at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, at +4000 on the moneyline.

The Longhorns host the West Virginia Mountaineers. The two squads meet at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 19.

Longhorns NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +4000 (Bet $100 to win $4000)

Texas Team Stats

The Longhorns have a 13-1 record at home and a 5-4 record on the road while going 2-2 in neutral-site games.

In Big 12 games, Texas is 11-3, compared to a 9-4 record outside of the conference.

Texas ranks 34th in the nation with 75.7 points per game so far this season. At the other end of the court, it ranks 55th with 58.8 points allowed per game.

Texas Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 6-6 | Q2 Record: 5-1 | Q3 Record: 4-0 | Q4 Record: 5-0

6-6 | 5-1 | 4-0 | 5-0 Texas has tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (six), but also has tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (six).

Texas has tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (five).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

