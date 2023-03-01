Right now, the Texas A&M Aggies (6-17) are not in the running to win the championship at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, with +50000 odds on the moneyline to win it all.

The Aggies host the Missouri Tigers. The two squads hit the court at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, February 20.

Aggies NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +50000 (Bet $100 to win $50000)

Texas A&M Team Stats

The Aggies are 6-7 at home and 0-10 on the road this year.

Texas A&M has struggled to score points this season, ranking 17th-worst in college basketball with 54.8 points per game. It has played better at the other end, ranking 118th by surrendering 62.1 points per contest.

Texas A&M Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-9 | Q2 Record: 1-5 | Q3 Record: 2-3 | Q4 Record: 3-0

0-9 | 1-5 | 2-3 | 3-0 Texas A&M has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation (nine).

Texas A&M has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (five).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

