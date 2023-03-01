The Texas A&M Aggies (7-19) will try to stop an 11-game road skid when taking on the Vanderbilt Commodores (12-18) on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, airing at 11:00 AM ET on SEC Network.

Texas A&M Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt Scoring Comparison

The Aggies score an average of 55.2 points per game, 15.7 fewer points than the 70.9 the Commodores allow to opponents.

Texas A&M has a 6-11 record when allowing fewer than 67.5 points.

When it scores more than 70.9 points, Texas A&M is 3-1.

The Commodores average 67.5 points per game, only 4.6 more points than the 62.9 the Aggies allow.

Vanderbilt is 12-8 when scoring more than 62.9 points.

Vanderbilt is 4-1 when it allows fewer than 55.2 points.

The Commodores are making 36.5% of their shots from the field, 7.2% lower than the Aggies concede to opponents (43.7%).

The Aggies make 27.6% of their shots from the field, 25.7% lower than the Commodores' defensive field-goal percentage.

Texas A&M Schedule