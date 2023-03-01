Lamar vs. Nicholls Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 1
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 11:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's contest at Stopher Gym has the Lamar Cardinals (17-11) matching up with the Nicholls Lady Colonels (5-23) at 6:00 PM ET (on March 1). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 72-55 victory for heavily favored Lamar.
The Cardinals are coming off of a 62-61 loss to New Orleans in their most recent game on Saturday.
Lamar vs. Nicholls Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Stopher Gym in Thibodaux, Louisiana
Lamar vs. Nicholls Score Prediction
- Prediction: Lamar 72, Nicholls 55
Lamar Schedule Analysis
- The Cardinals defeated the No. 142-ranked (according to our computer rankings) SE Louisiana Lions, 57-47, on January 7, which goes down as their best win of the season.
Lamar 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-54 at home over SE Louisiana (No. 142) on February 23
- 73-68 on the road over Texas A&M-CC (No. 161) on February 11
- 65-50 at home over Louisiana (No. 182) on December 17
- 66-63 on the road over Prairie View A&M (No. 257) on November 16
- 66-49 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 261) on January 26
Lamar Performance Insights
- The Cardinals' +111 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 63.9 points per game (207th in college basketball) while allowing 60.0 per contest (66th in college basketball).
- Lamar has averaged 1.6 more points in Southland action (65.5) than overall (63.9).
- The Cardinals are scoring more points at home (68.6 per game) than on the road (57.2).
- Lamar concedes 58.4 points per game at home, and 62.5 on the road.
- While the Cardinals are putting up 63.9 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark over their previous 10 games, producing 67.2 a contest.
