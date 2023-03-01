Wednesday's game features the Houston Cougars (12-15) and the Wichita State Shockers (16-12) matching up at Fertitta Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 70-59 victory for heavily favored Houston according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on March 1.

The Cougars enter this contest following a 60-37 victory over Tulsa on Saturday.

Houston vs. Wichita State Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas

Houston vs. Wichita State Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 70, Wichita State 59

Houston Schedule Analysis

When the Cougars took down the South Florida Bulls, the No. 29 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 71-69 on February 12, it was their season's signature win.

Houston has the most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (eight).

The Cougars have six wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 47th-most in the nation.

Houston 2022-23 Best Wins

60-44 at home over SMU (No. 77) on December 30

82-36 at home over Tulane (No. 94) on January 29

59-56 on the road over Tulane (No. 94) on January 5

60-37 at home over Tulsa (No. 135) on February 25

65-60 at home over Temple (No. 143) on February 4

Houston Performance Insights