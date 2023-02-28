SFA vs. New Mexico State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 28
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday's game that pits the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (23-5) versus the New Mexico State Aggies (14-14) at William R. Johnson Coliseum should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-56 in favor of SFA, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on February 28.
In their last matchup on Thursday, the Ladyjacks earned a 71-56 win over Sam Houston.
SFA vs. New Mexico State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas
SFA vs. New Mexico State Score Prediction
- Prediction: SFA 73, New Mexico State 56
SFA Schedule Analysis
- When it comes to their best win this season, the Ladyjacks defeated the Boston College Eagles on November 26 by a score of 67-53.
- SFA has tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (four).
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Ladyjacks are 8-1 (.889%) -- tied for the 10th-most victories.
- SFA has 12 wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 38th-most in the country.
SFA 2022-23 Best Wins
- 79-64 on the road over Cal Baptist (No. 124) on January 12
- 79-66 at home over Grand Canyon (No. 131) on February 11
- 75-60 at home over Arizona State (No. 132) on December 11
- 72-56 on the road over Utah Tech (No. 167) on February 16
- 99-51 at home over Utah Tech (No. 167) on January 5
SFA Performance Insights
- The Ladyjacks' +477 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 17.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 76.3 points per game (30th in college basketball) while giving up 59.2 per outing (54th in college basketball).
- In conference tilts, SFA tallies fewer points per game (75.1) than its season average (76.3).
- When playing at home, the Ladyjacks are posting 8.2 more points per game (80.1) than they are in away games (71.9).
- In 2022-23, SFA is ceding 60.1 points per game in home games. On the road, it is allowing 61.8.
- In their last 10 games, the Ladyjacks have been racking up 71.2 points per contest, an average that's a little lower than the 76.3 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
