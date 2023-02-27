Texas Southern vs. Alcorn State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 27
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 11:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's contest between the Alcorn State Lady Braves (10-16) and Texas Southern Lady Tigers (2-25) going head to head at Davey Whitney Complex has a projected final score of 70-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Alcorn State, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 6:30 PM ET on February 27.
The Lady Tigers are coming off of a 66-43 loss to Jackson State in their last game on Saturday.
Texas Southern vs. Alcorn State Game Info
- When: Monday, February 27, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Davey Whitney Complex in Lorman, Mississippi
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Texas Southern vs. Alcorn State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Alcorn State 70, Texas Southern 63
Texas Southern Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Tigers' signature win this season came against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devilettes, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 360) in our computer rankings. The Lady Tigers brought home the 77-61 win on the road on January 9.
- Texas Southern has 12 losses versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 16th-most in the country.
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Texas Southern Performance Insights
- The Lady Tigers' -460 scoring differential (being outscored by 17 points per game) is a result of putting up 60.3 points per game (269th in college basketball) while giving up 77.3 per outing (355th in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, Texas Southern has averaged 62.1 points per game in SWAC play, and 60.3 overall.
- In 2022-23 the Lady Tigers are averaging one more points per game at home (60.8) than on the road (59.8).
- Texas Southern allows 71.2 points per game at home, and 82.2 on the road.
- The Lady Tigers have played worse offensively in their past 10 games, putting up 59 points per contest, 1.3 fewer points their than season average of 60.3.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.