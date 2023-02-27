Texas Southern vs. Alcorn State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 27
The Texas Southern Tigers (11-18, 7-9 SWAC) take on a fellow SWAC opponent, the Alcorn State Braves (15-12, 12-3 SWAC), on Monday, February 27, 2023 at Davey Whitney Complex. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on HBCUGo.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Alcorn State vs. Texas Southern matchup in this article.
Texas Southern vs. Alcorn State Game Info
- When: Monday, February 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Davey Whitney Complex in Lorman, Mississippi
- How to Watch on TV: HBCUGo
Texas Southern vs. Alcorn State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Alcorn State Moneyline
|Texas Southern Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Alcorn State (-4.5)
|139
|-
|-
|Tipico
|Alcorn State (-4.5)
|138.5
|-
|-
Texas Southern vs. Alcorn State Betting Trends
- Texas Southern has compiled an 8-19-0 ATS record so far this season.
- When playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs this year, the Tigers have an ATS record of 5-5.
- Alcorn State is 12-15-0 ATS this season.
- Braves games have gone over the point total 15 out of 27 times this season.
