Texas A&M vs. Arkansas Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 26
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Sunday's game that pits the Arkansas Razorbacks (19-11) versus the Texas A&M Aggies (7-18) at Bud Walton Arena should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-56 in favor of Arkansas, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on February 26.
The Aggies head into this contest after a 74-67 victory over Kentucky on Thursday.
Texas A&M vs. Arkansas Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
Texas A&M vs. Arkansas Score Prediction
- Prediction: Arkansas 71, Texas A&M 56
Texas A&M Schedule Analysis
- The Aggies' signature win of the season came in a 75-73 victory on January 22 over the Georgia Lady Bulldogs, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 43) in our computer rankings.
- The Aggies have tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (nine).
- Texas A&M has six losses to Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 10th-most in the nation.
- Based on the RPI, the Razorbacks have seven wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 23rd-most in the nation.
Texas A&M 2022-23 Best Wins
- 57-49 at home over SMU (No. 76) on December 18
- 74-67 at home over Kentucky (No. 109) on February 23
- 67-46 at home over Texas State (No. 153) on November 23
- 69-45 at home over Texas A&M-CC (No. 171) on November 10
- 73-49 at home over Army (No. 278) on November 13
Texas A&M Performance Insights
- The Aggies have a -187 scoring differential, falling short by 7.5 points per game. They're putting up 54.8 points per game, 341st in college basketball, and are allowing 62.3 per contest to rank 120th in college basketball.
- In SEC games, Texas A&M has averaged 1.9 fewer points (52.9) than overall (54.8) in 2022-23.
- At home the Aggies are scoring 58.3 points per game, 8.7 more than they are averaging away (49.6).
- Texas A&M gives up 58.3 points per game at home, and 68.2 on the road.
- While the Aggies are averaging 54.8 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark over their past 10 games, tallying 59 a contest.
