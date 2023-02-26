Sunday's contest between the SMU Mustangs (16-9) and Memphis Lady Tigers (17-9) squaring off at Moody Coliseum has a projected final score of 63-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of SMU, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 1:00 PM ET on February 26.

In their most recent game on Wednesday, the Mustangs secured a 69-51 victory against Wichita State.

SMU vs. Memphis Game Info

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

SMU vs. Memphis Score Prediction

Prediction: SMU 63, Memphis 62

SMU Schedule Analysis

The Mustangs notched their signature win of the season on January 21, when they claimed a 53-50 victory over the Houston Cougars, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 77) in our computer rankings.

The Mustangs have seven wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 23rd-most in the nation.

SMU 2022-23 Best Wins

70-56 on the road over Cal (No. 84) on December 4

68-66 at home over East Carolina (No. 90) on January 14

84-71 over Gardner-Webb (No. 117) on December 3

81-58 at home over Tulsa (No. 127) on February 7

61-54 on the road over Tulsa (No. 127) on January 28

SMU Performance Insights