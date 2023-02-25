Saturday's contest at Don Haskins Center has the UTEP Miners (18-8) squaring off against the Florida Atlantic Owls (12-14) at 3:00 PM ET (on February 25). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 73-61 victory as our model heavily favors UTEP.

In their last outing on Thursday, the Miners claimed an 83-79 victory against Florida International.

UTEP vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas

UTEP vs. Florida Atlantic Score Prediction

Prediction: UTEP 73, Florida Atlantic 61

UTEP Schedule Analysis

When the Miners defeated the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (No. 25 in the AP's Top 25) on February 2 by a score of 65-62, it was their best victory of the season thus far.

The Miners have tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (seven).

UTEP 2022-23 Best Wins

72-66 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 128) on January 7

62-54 on the road over Louisiana Tech (No. 128) on December 18

72-68 at home over Texas State (No. 153) on November 19

79-52 at home over UTSA (No. 181) on February 11

74-67 on the road over UTSA (No. 181) on January 11

UTEP Performance Insights