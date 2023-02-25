UTEP vs. Florida Atlantic Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:44 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Saturday's contest at Don Haskins Center has the UTEP Miners (18-8) squaring off against the Florida Atlantic Owls (12-14) at 3:00 PM ET (on February 25). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 73-61 victory as our model heavily favors UTEP.
In their last outing on Thursday, the Miners claimed an 83-79 victory against Florida International.
UTEP vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas
UTEP vs. Florida Atlantic Score Prediction
- Prediction: UTEP 73, Florida Atlantic 61
UTEP Schedule Analysis
- When the Miners defeated the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (No. 25 in the AP's Top 25) on February 2 by a score of 65-62, it was their best victory of the season thus far.
- The Miners have tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (seven).
UTEP 2022-23 Best Wins
- 72-66 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 128) on January 7
- 62-54 on the road over Louisiana Tech (No. 128) on December 18
- 72-68 at home over Texas State (No. 153) on November 19
- 79-52 at home over UTSA (No. 181) on February 11
- 74-67 on the road over UTSA (No. 181) on January 11
UTEP Performance Insights
- The Miners average 69.8 points per game (95th in college basketball) while giving up 64.1 per contest (174th in college basketball). They have a +148 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.7 points per game.
- UTEP is tallying 71.3 points per game this season in conference action, which is 1.5 more points per game than its overall average (69.8).
- The Miners score 73.2 points per game at home, compared to 67.8 points per game away from home, a difference of 5.4 points per contest.
- Defensively UTEP has played worse at home this season, giving up 65.4 points per game, compared to 63.5 in road games.
- The Miners have been racking up 74.5 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly higher than the 69.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
