The Texas Tech Red Raiders (16-12, 5-10 Big 12) will be trying to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the No. 25 TCU Horned Frogs (18-10, 7-8 Big 12) on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at United Supermarkets Arena. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Texas Tech vs. TCU Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

ESPN

Texas Tech Stats Insights

The Red Raiders make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Horned Frogs have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).

Texas Tech has a 13-7 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.2% from the field.

The Red Raiders are the 145th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Horned Frogs sit at 98th.

The 74 points per game the Red Raiders score are 6.9 more points than the Horned Frogs allow (67.1).

Texas Tech is 15-5 when scoring more than 67.1 points.

Texas Tech Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, Texas Tech is averaging 11.4 more points per game (77.7) than it is away from home (66.3).

The Red Raiders give up 67.3 points per game in home games this season, compared to 72.7 on the road.

Texas Tech is sinking 7.2 three-pointers per game, which is 0.2 more than it is averaging away from home (7). When it comes to three-point percentage, it is shooting 34.3% at home and 34.8% when playing on the road.

Texas Tech Schedule