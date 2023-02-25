Saturday's contest that pits the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (17-10) versus the Northwestern State Lady Demons (11-15) at American Bank Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 69-54 in favor of Texas A&M-CC, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on February 25.

The Islanders came out on top in their last game 83-58 against Texas A&M-Commerce on Thursday.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Northwestern State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas

Texas A&M-CC vs. Northwestern State Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M-CC 69, Northwestern State 54

Texas A&M-CC Schedule Analysis

Against the Texas State Bobcats on December 16, the Islanders captured their best win of the season, a 56-47 road victory.

Texas A&M-CC has 12 wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 35th-most in the country.

Texas A&M-CC 2022-23 Best Wins

61-59 on the road over Lamar (No. 181) on January 19

65-58 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 241) on December 3

83-58 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 247) on February 23

57-42 on the road over Houston Christian (No. 278) on January 21

59-51 at home over Incarnate Word (No. 284) on January 4

Texas A&M-CC Performance Insights