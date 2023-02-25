TCU vs. Iowa State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game at James H. Hilton Coliseum has the Iowa State Cyclones (17-8) squaring off against the TCU Horned Frogs (7-19) at 6:00 PM ET (on February 25). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 79-54 win as our model heavily favors Iowa State.
The Horned Frogs head into this game following a 67-57 loss to Baylor on Wednesday.
TCU vs. Iowa State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
TCU vs. Iowa State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Iowa State 79, TCU 54
TCU Schedule Analysis
- On February 18 against the Kansas State Wildcats, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 65) in our computer rankings, the Horned Frogs captured their signature win of the season, a 75-62 victory at home.
- The Horned Frogs have the most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation (12).
TCU 2022-23 Best Wins
- 70-58 at home over George Washington (No. 162) on December 5
- 69-62 at home over Lipscomb (No. 176) on November 7
- 74-67 at home over UTSA (No. 194) on November 16
- 60-33 at home over Incarnate Word (No. 284) on November 29
- 56-45 at home over Grambling (No. 287) on December 18
TCU Performance Insights
- The Horned Frogs' -191 scoring differential (being outscored by 7.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 60.1 points per game (277th in college basketball) while allowing 67.4 per outing (261st in college basketball).
- In Big 12 action, TCU has averaged 1.4 fewer points (58.7) than overall (60.1) in 2022-23.
- The Horned Frogs average 62.8 points per game at home, and 54.9 away.
- At home TCU is giving up 63.6 points per game, 11.1 fewer points than it is away (74.7).
- The Horned Frogs have performed worse offensively over their past 10 games, averaging 58.4 points per contest, 1.7 fewer points their than season average of 60.1.
