Spurs vs. Jazz Injury Report Today - February 25
Take a look at the injury report for the San Antonio Spurs (14-46), which currently has six players listed (including Tre Jones), as the Spurs prepare for their matchup against the Utah Jazz (30-31) at Vivint Arena on Saturday, February 25 at 9:00 PM ET.
The Spurs are coming off of a 142-116 loss to the Mavericks in their last game on Thursday. Malaki Branham recorded 23 points, two rebounds and five assists for the Spurs.
San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Khem Birch
|C
|Out
|Knee
|2.2
|1.3
|0.4
|Romeo Langford
|SG
|Out
|Adductor
|7.4
|2.9
|1.3
|Isaiah Roby
|PF
|Out
|Ankle
|4.1
|2.5
|0.9
|Tre Jones
|PG
|Questionable
|Foot
|12.8
|3.6
|6.3
|Devin Vassell
|SG
|Out
|Knee
|19.4
|4
|3.6
|Jeremy Sochan
|PF
|Questionable
|Quadricep
|10
|4.9
|2.5
Utah Jazz Injury Report Today
Jazz Injuries: Collin Sexton: Out (Hamstring), Rudy Gay: Questionable (Nose), Kelly Olynyk: Questionable (Ankle)
Spurs vs. Jazz Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: SportsNet RM and BSSW
Spurs Season Insights
- The Spurs score an average of 112.5 points per game, just 4.8 fewer points than the 117.3 the Jazz give up.
- San Antonio is 7-11 when it scores more than 117.3 points.
- While the Spurs are scoring 112.5 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their past 10 games, amassing 111.4 points per contest.
- San Antonio makes 10.5 three-pointers per game (28th in the league) at a 34.2% rate (25th in NBA), compared to the 12.6 per outing its opponents make, shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc.
- The Spurs average 107.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (29th in league), and allow 118.2 points per 100 possessions (30th in NBA).
Spurs vs. Jazz Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Jazz
|-10.5
