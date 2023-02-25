Houston vs. Tulsa Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 7:44 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game between the Houston Cougars (11-15) and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (16-11) at Fertitta Center has a projected final score of 70-61 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Houston squad securing the victory. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on February 25.
The Cougars fell in their most recent outing 88-83 against East Carolina on Wednesday.
Houston vs. Tulsa Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas
Houston vs. Tulsa Score Prediction
- Prediction: Houston 70, Tulsa 61
Houston Schedule Analysis
- The Cougars took down the South Florida Bulls (No. 29 in our computer rankings) in a 71-69 win on February 12 -- their signature win of the season.
- Houston has eight losses against Quadrant 2 opponents, the most in the country.
Houston 2022-23 Best Wins
- 60-44 at home over SMU (No. 76) on December 30
- 82-36 at home over Tulane (No. 95) on January 29
- 59-56 on the road over Tulane (No. 95) on January 5
- 65-60 at home over Temple (No. 137) on February 4
- 56-48 on the road over Temple (No. 137) on February 18
Houston Performance Insights
- The Cougars have a +109 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.2 points per game. They're putting up 66.1 points per game to rank 163rd in college basketball and are allowing 61.9 per outing to rank 113th in college basketball.
- Houston is putting up 64.4 points per game this year in conference games, which is 1.7 fewer points per game than its season average (66.1).
- In home games, the Cougars are posting 4.3 more points per game (68.2) than they are on the road (63.9).
- Houston is allowing 57.3 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 7.5 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (64.8).
- The Cougars have been racking up 63.8 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little lower than the 66.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
