Saturday's game at Stopher Gym has the Houston Christian Huskies (11-16) matching up with the Nicholls Lady Colonels (4-23) at 2:00 PM ET (on February 25). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 68-58 victory for heavily favored Houston Christian.

The Huskies' most recent outing on Thursday ended in a 65-60 loss to McNeese.

Houston Christian vs. Nicholls Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Stopher Gym in Thibodaux, Louisiana

Houston Christian vs. Nicholls Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston Christian 68, Nicholls 58

Houston Christian Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Huskies beat the Texas A&M-CC Islanders 55-52 on February 9.

Houston Christian has tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (nine).

Houston Christian 2022-23 Best Wins

68-61 over Yale (No. 207) on November 26

63-58 on the road over Denver (No. 266) on November 25

71-52 at home over Incarnate Word (No. 284) on January 19

69-58 at home over Northwestern State (No. 310) on February 2

62-54 on the road over New Orleans (No. 316) on January 7

Houston Christian Performance Insights