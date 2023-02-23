Thursday's contest between the UTSA Roadrunners (8-18) and Florida Atlantic Owls (12-13) matching up at UTSA Convocation Center has a projected final score of 69-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UTSA, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET on February 23.

In their last matchup on Monday, the Roadrunners claimed a 68-67 win against North Texas.

UTSA vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas

UTSA vs. Florida Atlantic Score Prediction

Prediction: UTSA 69, Florida Atlantic 63

UTSA Schedule Analysis

When the Roadrunners defeated the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (No. 25 in the AP's Top 25) on February 4 by a score of 58-53, it was their best victory of the season thus far.

UTSA has six losses to Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 10th-most in the country.

The Roadrunners have eight losses against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 16th-most in the country.

UTSA 2022-23 Best Wins

66-53 at home over Rice (No. 90) on February 16

66-63 on the road over Louisiana Tech (No. 129) on January 28

76-70 at home over Abilene Christian (No. 178) on November 20

64-50 at home over Charlotte (No. 194) on January 14

68-67 on the road over North Texas (No. 200) on February 20

UTSA Performance Insights