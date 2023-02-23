UTEP vs. Florida International Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:50 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game between the UTEP Miners (17-8) and the Florida International Panthers (12-13) at Don Haskins Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-62 and heavily favors UTEP to take home the win. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on February 23.
The Miners enter this game after a 67-65 loss to North Texas on Saturday.
UTEP vs. Florida International Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas
UTEP vs. Florida International Score Prediction
- Prediction: UTEP 73, Florida International 62
UTEP Schedule Analysis
- Against the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Miners captured their signature win of the season on February 2, a 65-62 home victory.
- The Miners have seven wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 21st-most in the nation.
UTEP 2022-23 Best Wins
- 72-66 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 129) on January 7
- 62-54 on the road over Louisiana Tech (No. 129) on December 18
- 72-68 at home over Texas State (No. 156) on November 19
- 65-61 at home over New Mexico State (No. 193) on November 30
- 57-52 on the road over New Mexico State (No. 193) on December 13
UTEP Performance Insights
- The Miners average 69.2 points per game (102nd in college basketball) while allowing 63.5 per contest (157th in college basketball). They have a +144 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.7 points per game.
- UTEP is tallying 70.6 points per game this year in conference contests, which is 1.4 more points per game than its overall average (69.2).
- The Miners are scoring 72.3 points per game this year at home, which is 4.5 more points than they're averaging away from home (67.8).
- UTEP is allowing 64.3 points per game in home games. On the road, it is allowing 63.5.
- The Miners have been scoring 73.0 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly higher than the 69.2 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
