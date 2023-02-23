The UT Arlington Mavericks (13-14) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when visiting the New Mexico State Aggies (13-14) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at Pan American Center.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

UT Arlington Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Pan American Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico

TV: Bally Sports

UT Arlington vs. New Mexico State Scoring Comparison

The Mavericks average 10.9 more points per game (71.5) than the Aggies give up (60.6).

UT Arlington is 5-0 when allowing fewer than 62.7 points.

When it scores more than 60.6 points, UT Arlington is 11-10.

The Aggies average 10.7 fewer points per game (62.7) than the Mavericks allow (73.4).

New Mexico State is 2-0 when scoring more than 73.4 points.

New Mexico State is 13-10 when it allows fewer than 71.5 points.

UT Arlington Schedule