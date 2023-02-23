Thursday's contest features the Texas A&M Aggies (6-18) and the Kentucky Wildcats (10-16) matching up at Reed Arena in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 64-62 win for Texas A&M according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 23.

The Aggies dropped their last game 61-35 against Missouri on Monday.

Texas A&M vs. Kentucky Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

Texas A&M vs. Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M 64, Kentucky 63

Texas A&M Schedule Analysis

On January 22, the Aggies captured their signature win of the season, a 75-73 victory over the Georgia Lady Bulldogs, who are a top 50 team (No. 42), according to our computer rankings.

The Aggies have nine losses versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 16th-most in the nation.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Texas A&M is 1-6 (.143%) -- tied for the 10th-most losses.

Texas A&M 2022-23 Best Wins

57-49 at home over SMU (No. 79) on December 18

67-46 at home over Texas State (No. 158) on November 23

69-45 at home over Texas A&M-CC (No. 190) on November 10

73-49 at home over Army (No. 282) on November 13

67-54 at home over Texas Southern (No. 338) on November 20

Texas A&M Performance Insights